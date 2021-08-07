Formula 1: Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing Car Got the Red Carpet Treatment
People who wanted to buy a car used to have to schlep to the local dealership and pick from what was on the lot. That certainly isn’t the case anymore. Online stores like Carvana, CarNext, CarMax, and Vroom are making it easier than ever to buy a car from the comfort of home. Or, if you are Max Verstappen, CarNext will deliver your Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car to wherever you need to be.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0