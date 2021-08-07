Formula 1: Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing Car Got the Red Carpet Treatment

At the TAG Heuer boutique on Fifth Ave, mere days before the Formula E Grand Prix is set to take the racing world’s main stage in Red Hook, Brooklyn, pedestrians would be forgiven any confusion over the race cars up and down the street. Normally only seen racing through Monaco for the Grand Prix or at Le Mans, these cars are in NYC gearing up for what is set to guide the future of the sport and the automotive industry as a whole: Formula E.