Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament returns in September after hiatus
EMERALD ISLE — After a yearlong absence because of predictions of severe weather on event day 2020, the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is back. The third annual tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 18, and there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility off Highway 58 east of town hall.www.carolinacoastonline.com
