Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emerald Isle, NC

Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament returns in September after hiatus

By BRAD RICH
carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERALD ISLE — After a yearlong absence because of predictions of severe weather on event day 2020, the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is back. The third annual tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 18, and there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility off Highway 58 east of town hall.

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerald Isle, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
Lifestyle
City
Swansboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Surf Fishing#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Weather
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy