Demands for new Great Lakes icebreaker go to Congress

By Teresa Homsi
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking the ice is never an easy undertaking, especially with a shrinking and outdated fleet of icebreakers. That’s why approximately 90 Midwestern shipping organizations, suppliers and ports are supporting the Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act, which would put aside funding for a second Great Lakes icebreaker, on par with the Mackinaw Icebreaker.

