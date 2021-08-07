Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Where The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Stands Now

By Kelsey Snell
nprillinois.org
 5 days ago

SNELL: (Laughter) Just a few times. SIMON: But maybe we should remind ourselves what infrastructure means. SNELL: You know, in this case, it's all about traditional infrastructure, basically how Americans physically get around and move goods around. President Biden calls on Republicans and Democrats to find at least some common ground on infrastructure. And this is the result of that. You know, it is a major part of his agenda. And he is right that infrastructure has traditionally been an area where the two parties agree.

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Scott Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Budget Deficit#Americans#Republicans#Cbo#House#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

Kyrsten Sinema: enigmatic US senator behind infrastructure bill

With her brightly colored wigs, striking clothes, Ironman feats and unusual life story, Kyrsten Sinema stands out in the staid US Senate. But it was the centrist Democrat's discretion that allowed her to garner bipartisan support for the huge infrastructure bill passed by the upper house on Tuesday. The $1.2 trillion package to improve the nation's roads, bridges, ports and broadband networks is a major political victory for President Joe Biden, and Sinema played a key role in making it happen. Unlike most of her colleagues, the 45-year-old senator from Arizona rarely stops to chat with the reporters who swarm the halls of the US Capitol.
U.S. Politicsnprillinois.org

Politics Chat: Getting Infrastructure Passed Will Be Challenging Task For Biden

It is the infrastructure dance. One step forward, one step back, cha cha cha cha, and repeat. OK, jokes aside, the Senate is in session today to try and take the $1.2 trillion package - which, let us remind you, is about badly needed money for roads and bridges and climate change infrastructure - over the finish line. There are, of course, hurdles ahead, even though the bill is advancing. We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson for more. Good morning, Mara.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Chuck Schumer sets time for final Senate infrastructure vote

After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage. Final Senate votes are expected around...
Congress & Courtsboisestatepublicradio.org

What Drove GOP Senators To Support $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Senate Democrats have turned to wrangle a $3.5 trillion budget proposal that has no Republican support. But the move came after a remarkable outbreak of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, as 19 GOP senators joined Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump in doing so.
Florida Statenprillinois.org

Republican Sen. Rick Scott Talks Infrastructure, Climate And The Pandemic In Florida

Congress was supposed to be on summer break over the weekend. Instead, they spent yesterday debating a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. This package seems certain to pass, which would make the bill a rare bipartisan accomplishment for Congress. If it does become law, that will be despite the opposition of people like our next guest. Senator Rick Scott is a Republican from Florida who has raised objections over the impact the bill will have on the deficit.
POTUSWashington Post

A Trump lawyer admits you can’t believe him — again

A top lawyer for former president Donald Trump who pushed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud has admitted, amid scrutiny of his election claims, that he maybe just made stuff up. Again. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett has the new details on what Rudolph W. Giuliani and his then-law partner,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Florida StateMSNBC

Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy