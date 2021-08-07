Where The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Stands Now

SNELL: (Laughter) Just a few times. SIMON: But maybe we should remind ourselves what infrastructure means. SNELL: You know, in this case, it's all about traditional infrastructure, basically how Americans physically get around and move goods around. President Biden calls on Republicans and Democrats to find at least some common ground on infrastructure. And this is the result of that. You know, it is a major part of his agenda. And he is right that infrastructure has traditionally been an area where the two parties agree.