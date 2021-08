MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 3, Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook for Miami International Airport's and PortMiami's general revenue bonds from negative to stable, making it the third top rating agency this year to improve the outlook for MIA and PortMiami because of their recovery from the pandemic. In May, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) also improved their bond rating outlook from negative to stable, following Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) doing the same in April.