Gavin Newsom Defends His Pandemic Decisions Ahead Of A September Recall Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom joined democratic leaders for a virtual get-out-the-vote conversation Monday as a recall election is set for September.
Hosted by Women Against the Recall, Reps. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, and Barbara Lee, D-Oakland joined in the meeting.
“Those that think this thing is not close,” said Newsom. “I’d hate to disabuse you. It is.”
Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor, Jack Pitney, said Newsom’s strategy is to streamline the special election by calling it an effort led by Trump Republicans.
“Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans in California,” Pitney told CBSLA Monday. “Donald Trump lost this state twice by enormous...
