Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gavin Newsom Defends His Pandemic Decisions Ahead Of A September Recall Election

By Guy Marzorati
NPR
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Small businesses in California are criticising Gov. Newsom ahead of the recall election in Sept., saying that his COVID-19 restrictions shut them down. Now he's touting his own business-owner past.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Pandemic#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Newsom removes his children from basketball camp after it refused to enforce mask policy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday pulled his children out of a summer day camp that was not requiring people to wear masks. “The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday and after seeing this, removed the kids from the camp,” Erin Mellon, director of agency communications, said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Berkeley, CASFGate

Shock poll shows Gavin Newsom losing recall vote by double digits

Just prior to the start of the first televised debate in the Gavin Newsom recall election Wednesday evening, a shock poll showed the governor losing the first question ("Should Gavin Newsom be recalled?") by double digits. The poll came from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune, and was...
California Statecheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Image Claims California Is Sending Mail-In Ballots To Voters For Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election Due To The Delta Variant

A viral Instagram post claims California is sending out mail-in ballots for the upcoming recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom due to the Delta variant. The California bill requiring mail-in ballots to be sent to all active registered voters for elections “proclaimed or conducted” before Jan. 1, 2022, including the gubernatorial recall election, was signed into law in February. The Delta variant was not detected in the U.S. until March.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Want Gavin Newsom to win? Turn the recall into a referendum on Trump's 2020 loss

Since jumping into the race to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom just a month ago, Southern California radio legend Larry Elder has transformed the race, becoming the odds-on favorite to replace the Democratic governor in the bluest state in the union. Outside of Elder's own local celebrity, the polls have narrowed, in large part, because the race has focused squarely on Newsom.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘Those That Think This Thing Is Not Close, It Is’: Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Recall Election Happening Next Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom joined democratic leaders for a virtual get-out-the-vote conversation Monday as a recall election is set for September. Hosted by Women Against the Recall, Reps. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, and Barbara Lee, D-Oakland joined in the meeting. “Those that think this thing is not close,” said Newsom. “I’d hate to disabuse you.  It is.” Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor, Jack Pitney, said Newsom’s strategy is to streamline the special election by calling it an effort led by Trump Republicans. “Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans in California,” Pitney told CBSLA Monday. “Donald Trump lost this state twice by enormous...
Politicsorangejuiceblog.com

The Newsom–Elder Alliance (and a Lawsuit for Eleni?)

By not allowing even one qualified Democrat onto the replacement ballot — lest people be too tempted to replace his lovable self — Gavin Newsom has gambled the future of the state (and even the country, given that a Larry Elder-appointed Senate replacement for 88-year-old Dianne Feinstein would put the Senate into Mitch McConnell’s hands. Even if he wins, he should be expelled from politics over that recklessness alone.
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

Is Larry Elder an easy target for Gov. Newsom in recall?

Gov. Gavin Newsom is happy to talk about Larry Elder. Hammering the conservative radio host turned top replacement candidate in the upcoming recall race seems to be the latest strategy from Team Newsom. For the last few weeks, the governor’s consultants and aides have been busy pumping out tweets, press releases and fundraising emails highlighting Elder’s outside-the-mainstream views on the minimum wage (Elder believes there shouldn’t be one), climate change (a “crock,” he’s said) and race relations (“racism in today’s America approaches insignificance”).
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

Some local Democrats oppose the Newsom recall—but not the Boudin recall

It now appears that the first attempt to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin won’t qualify for the ballot. That was the one run by Richie Greenberg, a Republican. But the second recall attempt, run by Andrea Shorter and Mary Jung, has raised a huge amount of money—and when you have millions of dollars, you can put almost anything on the ballot.
San Francisco, CASFGate

These are Gavin Newsom's most surprising allies in the recall fight

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's anti-recall committee has raised nearly $40 million, comically dwarfing the $5 million raised by the various pro-recall candidates and committees. Most of Newsom's funding is coming from tech executives and large unions across the state, as well as from the California Democratic Party. However, a look...
ElectionsPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

FAQs about Governor Newsom recall election

Every registered voter will get a ballot in the mail. You can track your ballot — when it is mailed, when it’s received once you vote and when it’s counted — by signing up here. There will also be in-person polling sites that open Sept. 4, plus drop-off boxes, with...
Public Healthmediaite.com

The Covid Resurgence Has Made Gavin Newsom Suddenly Vulnerable to Being Recalled

About two months ago, I wrote, rather confidently, that while California Governor Gavin Newsom more than deserved to be recalled in September’s special election, that he would not be removed by our very liberal voting populace. While I still wouldn’t yet bet on it happening, there is now a rather strong case he will not survive, largely because the recent surge in Covid cases, apparently due to the Delta variant, has boxed him into a very vulnerable position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy