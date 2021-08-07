Gavin Newsom Defends His Pandemic Decisions Ahead Of A September Recall Election

By not allowing even one qualified Democrat onto the replacement ballot — lest people be too tempted to replace his lovable self — Gavin Newsom has gambled the future of the state (and even the country, given that a Larry Elder-appointed Senate replacement for 88-year-old Dianne Feinstein would put the Senate into Mitch McConnell’s hands. Even if he wins, he should be expelled from politics over that recklessness alone.