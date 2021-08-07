What to know before taking a lengthy car trip with a baby

As the old saying goes, “always look for a rainbow after the storm.” It’s a kind way of saying, there’s always something good that comes after a tough situation or time in your life. If you’ve never heard that saying before, or maybe haven’t been in a circumstance that would warrant such a phrase, consider yourselves very lucky. It’s these types of scenarios that can make or break a person, but the life that carries on can sometimes surprise us. So what is a rainbow baby? Much like the phrase mentioned above, parents that have suffered infant loss via a miscarriage, a stillbirth, or the neonatal death of their child must look for a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Becoming pregnant, and delivering a healthy and happy baby after grieving such a loss begs a commemorative and heartfelt term, rainbow baby.