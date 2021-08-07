Cancel
Relationships

What to know before taking a lengthy car trip with a baby

By Dr. Dina DiMaggio
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith vaccines easing the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of families are planning trips again. But because younger children can't get the vaccines yet, many parents are opting for longer car rides rather than traveling on crowded planes or other public transportation. If you're considering a road trip with your infant,...

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

#Car Seat#Safe Sleep#Baby Clothes#Hot Cars#Day Trip#Formula#Children
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
KidsABC 4

What every parent needs to know before puberty hits

Oh the joys of puberty! If your child hasn’t reached this stage yet, local therapist Jessie Shepherd is here for you. Patience and communication are key to a healthy transition with puberty. Did you know puberty is not physical at first? It begins long before physical changes start happening to your child. You may find your child being more emotional; such as being tearful, or angry for (what you can see as) no reason.
Worldtravelexperta.com

Choosing Baby Car Seat for Long Car Road Trips in Thailand

On a long car ride, you want your kids to be as comfortable as possible. This will reduce the number of stops, the number of breakdowns and give you peace of mind at the wheel. Let’s take a look at how to choose a baby car seat for long car rides with kids.
Women's Healthnewfolks.com

What is a rainbow baby? What you need to know

As the old saying goes, “always look for a rainbow after the storm.” It’s a kind way of saying, there’s always something good that comes after a tough situation or time in your life. If you’ve never heard that saying before, or maybe haven’t been in a circumstance that would warrant such a phrase, consider yourselves very lucky. It’s these types of scenarios that can make or break a person, but the life that carries on can sometimes surprise us. So what is a rainbow baby? Much like the phrase mentioned above, parents that have suffered infant loss via a miscarriage, a stillbirth, or the neonatal death of their child must look for a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Becoming pregnant, and delivering a healthy and happy baby after grieving such a loss begs a commemorative and heartfelt term, rainbow baby.
Skin CareErie Times-News

Ajaipal Kang, M.D.: What to know and do before having cosmetic surgery

For most people, the word “cosmetic” generates immediate interest and excitement. No wonder that the cosmetic market is worth over $93 billion in the United States, according to online statistics. The goal of these procedures should be to ensure that patients’ results look nice and natural. We can then split...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Family Relationshipshealthywomen.org

Born Too Soon

As if finding out she was expecting in the midst of a global pandemic weren't news enough, Merrick Smith said her surprise turned to shock last year when she later learned that she was carrying twins, due on Christmas Day. Her pregnancy started off pretty normal, and working from home,...
Hair Caredetroitfashionnews.com

What to Know Before Coloring Your Hair at the Salon

What to Know Before Coloring Your Hair at the Salon. Fashion hair color trends are all the rage in 2021. You can’t go a day without seeing a perfect pink pixie or blue balayage blow-out on Instagram. It may have you wondering, could I achieve this perfection? People online make it look effortless. Organize yourself with what to know before coloring your hair at the salon.
Health Servicesrasmussen.edu

What You Need to Know Before Becoming a Pediatric Nurse

While you know they’re not the only option when it comes to patients, you’ve always imagined yourself caring for children when thinking about a career as a registered nurse (RN). From what you can tell, pediatric nursing seems like an ideal fit for you. You get to be around little ones and make those big, scary medical procedures seem not so bad.
TravelWSET

What you need to know before traveling overseas during a pandemic

WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s almost guaranteed international travel during a pandemic will cause stress, even if all the guidelines are followed. “In just a matter of a few days, everything that you’ve think you’ve learned has gone out the window,” said Bobby Laurie. 7News On Your Side turned to travel...
Lifestyletimebusinessnews.com

What you need to know before spray painting:

With the invention of spray paint by Bonnie Seymour in 1949 the paint job became easier and faster. That doesn’t mean that any prior knowledge about spray painting is not required. To have the best results after spray painting you need to consider several variables and techniques. These techniques are...
Lifestylebozemanhealth.org

Vacation rentals: 5 hazards parents should watch for

Aug. 10, 2021—Renting a house for a late summer vacation? Chances are you carefully researched the location and amenities. But if you're traveling with small children, you'll also want to make sure that your home away from home is free of common hazards. Before packing your bags, ask for details...

