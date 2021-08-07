Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Podcast: Raven Saunders knows how to make a statement

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: You’ll notice that this episode is publishing a little later than normal-and we wanted to share why. Raven Saunders’ mother, Clarissa, passed away this week while attending the Team USA “friends and family” hospitality event as a guest of NBC and the USOPC at Universal Orlando Resorts, which you’ve seen throughout these weeks during our coverage of the Games.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Shehadi
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#The Team Usa#Nbc#Usopc#Universal Orlando Resorts#The Saunders Family There#Olympians#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Olympian Raven Saunders’ Mom Dies Days After Silver Medal Win

A few days after her silver medal win—and controversial protest—at the Tokyo Olympics, track-and-field star Raven Saunders’ mother, Clarissa Saunders, died. “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me,” posted Saunders on social media after the news of her mother’s death was confirmed by her coach, Herbert Johnson. “My number one guardian angel…I will always and forever love you.” Clarissa Saunders was in Orlando, Florida, for an Olympic watch party at the time of her passing. People who knew the Saunders family said Clarissa was a big supporter of her daughter, working at Krispy Kreme for years and raising money with help from the store and customers to send Raven to Rio for her first Olympics in 2016. Krispy Kreme also raised money to send Clarissa and her other daughter, Tanzania, to the Rio Games to surprise Raven. At the time, Saunders said seeing her mother meant that her hard work had paid off.
SportsHerald-Palladium

Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The “Incredible Hulk” mask should not fool anybody. Raven Saunders has nothing to hide. The face, and the voice, of the Tokyo Olympics, and all they're about, could very well be found in a 25-year-old American shot putter who, on Sunday, could be spotted wearing the green and red superhero face covering, sporting the purple and green hair, donning the neon-blue shades and winning a shiny silver medal.
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

Mother of local Olympian Raven Saunders has died, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a Charleston Olympian has passed away. Clarissa Saunders, the mother of silver medalist Raven Saunders, passed away recently while in Orlando, Florida, her family confirmed to News 2. Saunders was in Florida attending a watch party for her daughter, Raven, she competed in...
SocietyPosted by
Axios

Raven Saunders protests oppression with "X" sign on Olympic podium

U.S. shot-putter Raven Saunders told AP Sunday she placed her hands above her head in an "X" formation while on the Olympic podium after winning a silver medal to stand up for "oppressed" people. Why it matters: The International Olympic Committee has banned protests during the Tokyo Games, but Saunders,...
SocietyWKTV

Raven Saunders' X podium protest: What it means and why the IOC is investigating

US shot-putter Raven Saunders has explained what the gesture she made following her silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics meant. The 25-year-old raised her hands and crossed them in an X as she and her fellow medal winners posed for photos, telling NBC that it represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."
Sportsnprillinois.org

Raven Saunders Goes Into 'Joker' Mode At Tokyo Olympics

Raven Saunders brought her A game to her shot-put qualifying round Friday — and she paired it with a striking new look. Known by her nickname the Hulk, Saunders wore a large face mask to emulate the Joker instead, complete with purple and green hair. While Saunders might have sparked...
SportsSacramento Bee

Raven Saunders shows a face of power and pure joy in capturing Olympic silver

TOKYO — The mask came off, the gnashed teeth of the Hulk gone, a face of these Tokyo Olympics revealed. Raven Saunders wore a nose ring and a sweat-drenched smile above the facial covering she had pulled into a scrunch below her chin. She had just draped herself in an American flag and shimmied around the track inside Olympic Stadium, commencing a celebration of redemption, of perseverance, of duality.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Ole Miss standout Raven Saunders wins silver at Tokyo Olympics, makes ‘X’ sign protest at ceremony

The “Incredible Hulk” mask should not fool anybody. Raven Saunders has nothing to hide. The face, and the voice, of the Tokyo Olympics, and all they’re about, could very well be found in a 25-year-old American shot putter who, on Sunday, could be spotted wearing the green and red superhero face covering, sporting the purple and green hair, donning the neon-blue shades and winning a shiny silver medal.
SportsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

US shot putter Raven Saunders makes 'X' in podium pose after winning silver

TOKYO (AP) - The "Incredible Hulk" mask should not fool anybody. Raven Saunders has nothing to hide. The face, and the voice, of the Tokyo Olympics, and all they're about, could very well be found in a 25-year-old American shot putter who, on Sunday, could be spotted wearing the green and red superhero face covering, sporting the purple and green hair, donning the neon-blue shades and winning a shiny silver medal.
SoccerNBC Philadelphia

USA Shot Put Medalist Raven Saunders Raises Hands in Podium Demonstration

Silver medalist Raven Saunders used her time on the podium at the shot put medal ceremony to raise her hands in an "X" over her head in demonstration. Saunders has been very open about her difficult journey to the Tokyo Games as an African American athlete and member of the LGTBQ+ community.
CelebritiesWashington Post

Silver medalist Raven Saunders shares grief over the death of her mother

Raven Saunders, who won a silver medal for the United States Sunday in the shot put, confirmed on Tuesday that her mother had died. “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me,” Saunders, 25, wrote in a Twitter post. “My number one guardian angel I will always and forever love you.”
Sportsuticaphoenix.net

The IOC needs to leave Raven Saunders alone

American shot putter Raven Saunders shows support for the oppressed after winning silver Tokyo.Image: Getty Images. The International Olympic Committee just needs to leave Raven Saunders alone. After winning a silver medal in the women’s shot put competition, Saunders made a statement that reverberated across the globe. On the medal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy