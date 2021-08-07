AMISH KITCHEN: Freshening up the house and upcoming vacation
We enter August with some much cooler than normal temperatures. We painted sons Joseph's and Kevin's bedrooms last week. Our next project is to paint the bedroom daughters Loretta and Lovina share. Loretta has moved a lot of her things over to Dustin's house, so now with the room emptier, we decided to paint it. It is time-consuming, but the room looks so freshened-up after a few coats of paint. As we move everything back in, we give it all a thorough cleaning.
