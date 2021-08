Neighbours back From Hell includes the original games rendered in HD at a higher frame rate for this remaster, Game Center support on iOS and Google Play services on Android, full controller support, and more. If you’d like to play it on iOS, you can buy Neighbours back From Hell for $4.99 on the App Store right now. The Android version isn’t live yet but you can pre-register for it here (where it will be sold for $4.99 as well). I’m glad Handy Games is continuing to bring premium games to mobile with all the features a good mobile conversion includes. If you missed Handy Games’ previous release, check out Chicken Police. Head over to our Neighbours back From Hell forum thread here for discussion around the compilation and the mobile release. Did you play the original Neighbours From Hell games or the remastered release on PC and consoles?