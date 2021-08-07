Larry Lee Moody, 68, Jordan (Roller)
Mr. Larry Lee Moody, age 68 of Jordan, passed away Wednesday in Gassville, Arkansas. He was born May 5, 1953, in Senath, Missouri. He was in heavy construction. Mr. Larry Moody was a Mason at Adams Lodge of Norfork, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mr. Larry Moody is survived by his wife Penny Moody (Gutierrez), Daughter Jennifer (Jeffrey) Bradford, four grandchildren Trent, Bentley, Abigayle and Hunter. Sisters Delsie Mellon and Fay Dockins. He is preceded in death, parents, 7 brothers, 1 sister, and a son Larry Arthur Moody.www.ktlo.com
