No, it was not a reshoot of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Nor was it Tom Cruise who recently stood on the top of the Burj Khalifa – although hats off to the man for always performing his own stunts. Rather, it was an honorary Emirates crew member along with a production team who scaled the tallest building in the world for an impactful new ad campaign. Now, the airline has released behind-the-scenes footage of the daring publicity event.