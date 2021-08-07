Cancel
Hackensack, MN

Big Dipper in Hackensack celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to the Big Dipper in Hackensack on July 18 were greeted with “Happy National Ice Cream Day! Would you like to buy an ice cream sandwich?”. Staff at the Big Dipper handmade huge ice cream sandwiches with monster cookies and your choice of ice cream and dedicated the proceeds to Faith in Action for Cass County. You could enjoy the ice cream at the Big Dipper’s outdoor seating or call ahead for ice cream sandwich orders, some people taking home a dozen for their freezers.

