As you may or may not have heard, the Philadelphia 76ers are probably going to lose Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. On paper, this isn’t a particularly crushing blow. Even Daryl Morey has admitted that the Sixers need to secure a reserve five who can defend multiple situations and hit open 3 pointers in his post-draft media availability, neither of which is Howard’s strong suit, but it does leave the team with a hole in their frontcourt that needs to be addressed moving forward.