Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 7

By Adam Rutt
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe active weather pattern that got started on Thursday will continue through at least the first half of the weekend as we watch yet another disturbance move into the region. Warm and unstable air will be in place, especially East River, as we head later into Saturday with low pressure and an associated warm front push into KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms may begin to fire up later in the afternoon, but the bulk of the activity is expected to occur later in the day and into the first part of the night.

Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Cooler weather will give way to high humidity next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re watching a better chance for rain; unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week. While we started with clouds this morning and even a couple of isolated light showers, it was another dry afternoon. Except, it wasn’t as warm as it’s been with highs in the 70s and 80s. AND, overnight lows tonight may fall to the 40s. This will give parts of KELOLAND a taste of fall weather. But we’ll soon return to highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend and early next week, AND THEN we’ll watch for rain.

