Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 7

The active weather pattern that got started on Thursday will continue through at least the first half of the weekend as we watch yet another disturbance move into the region. Warm and unstable air will be in place, especially East River, as we head later into Saturday with low pressure and an associated warm front push into KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms may begin to fire up later in the afternoon, but the bulk of the activity is expected to occur later in the day and into the first part of the night.