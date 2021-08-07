Term limits? No way, says North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator, other lawmakers

Sen. Ray Holmberg is one of the longest-serving state legislators in the country. And yes, he’s heard about the movement to slap term limits on North Dakota politicians. “I think the voters have shown over the years a great deal of change within the Legislature. We have quite a bit of turnover, number one,” said Holmberg, R-Grand Forks. “And number two ... I just find it curious that I am being asked, by voting for this measure, to tell the people in Fargo they can't vote who they want to vote for.”