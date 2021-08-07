Cleveland rocks: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finds its rhythm post-pandemic

CLEVELAND — Chad and Stacy Bramlet left country music capital Luckenbach, Texas, to vacation in Cleveland in July. Why? They love rock ‘n’ roll. Since the 1990s, rock enthusiasts have been following the flock of band tees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a glass pyramid on Lake Erie that houses some of the greatest treasures in rock music history. After a coronavirus pandemic forced the museum to shut its doors from March to June, 2020, it’s finding its rhythm again with fresh outreach, exhibits, and programming.