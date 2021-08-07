Indianapolis Colts: Free agents that can still improve 2021 roster
The Indianapolis Colts have taken to the draft rather than free agency, but are there a few players that can still improve the 2021 roster?. The Indianapolis Colts have opted in recent years to build through the draft and largely stay out of the free-agent market when it comes to spending big. The free agency frenzy right before the draft in mid-March is not a carousel general manager Chris Ballard likes to partake in.horseshoeheroes.com
Comments / 0