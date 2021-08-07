IMDb TV apps now available on Android and iOS
IMDb’s free TV streaming service (aptly dubbed “IMDb TV”) now finally has its own dedicated app on both Android and iOS. It’s an ad-supported U.S.-only service and features movies and TV shows like “Chicago Fire“, “All in the Family“, “Mad Men“, “Malcolm in the Middle“, “The Wolf of Wall Street“, and “How to Train Your Dragon.” The free service launched in January 2019 but was known as “Freedive”, later being renamed “IMDb TV”.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0