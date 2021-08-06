Tokyo Olympics first to allow CBD. Could cannabis be next?

After a year-long delay and protests over fears about the spread of COVID-19, it's amazing that the Tokyo Olympics happened at all. But while the Games went on, the tone has been different. There are no fans in the stands — the only spectators are press, for the most part. And COVID-19 quarantine rules meant that even reporters covering the Games were isolated for weeks, forced to look at the city from the windows of a bus when they went outside at all.