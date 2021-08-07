CHIEF CHAT: With new COVID surge, vaccination more important than ever
For the past year, Cherokee Nation's health care workers, first responders and other essential service providers for the health and well-being of our people have been taking heroic measures to treat and protect Cherokees during the global pandemic. Unfortunately, they are now facing a new crisis. Across the world and in our own backyard, we are witnessing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
