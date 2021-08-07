Summer Weather This weekend. Heat Wave Midweek Next Week?
Although the clouds look to win out during the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temps likely still make it well into the 80s along with humid conditions. Perfect beach/boat/pool weather. A Stray shower or storm is possible later Saturday and again on Sunday. No need to cancel outdoor plans, but keep and eye to the sky. Wet weather chances increase Sunday as a cold front moves down from the north. We should see some sun mixing with patchy clouds, which will keep temperatures closer to the middle 80s. Humidity remains on the higher side and a few downpours will be possible in the afternoon and evening along with scattered thunderstorms.www.westernmassnews.com
