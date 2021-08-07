Cancel
Relationship Advice

Help! We Eloped During COVID With My Mom’s Blessing. Now She’s Mad She “Wasn’t Invited.”

By Jenée Desmond-Harris
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Last spring, my wedding was canceled because COVID hit about a month before the celebration. We were devastated, but we did what we had to do. Later that summer, we decided to go ahead and sign the marriage certificate when we found out one of our friends was ordained. Since both our families would have to get on a plane, and our parents are at high risk, we decided to only invite a few friends in our “bubble” and have our immediate families FaceTime. At that time, both my parents were very supportive. My Dad even suggested we elope, since at that point in time we had no idea how long the lockdown would last. The wedding happened at our house. We said vows, the license was signed, and then we had some food. I didn’t even wear my wedding dress. Since then, my Mom has started making passive comments like “If I had been invited to your wedding …” and it’s been brought to my attention that she’s twisting the narrative to make herself look like the victim and telling people “I wasn’t even invited to my own daughter’s wedding.” I’ve talked to her about it, and explained that it was a tough situation and we didn’t invite our parents because we didn’t want them to get sick or die. She will say she totally understands, but then she’ll tell someone else in my extended family the same story. How can I get her to stop this? It’s hurtful and it is making me look bad.

