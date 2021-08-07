Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

Gertrude (Sue) Wood Davis

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSue Davis, age 97, long term resident of Sturgis, SD passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021 with family surrounding her during the last days. She was born to James and Elsie Wood on September 14, 1923, in the Black Hills near Dumont. She attended rural schools often riding a horse or skiing to school until she went to high school in Nemo where she lived with an aunt in town. While in high school she enjoyed playing basketball and was on a ladies’ team.

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nemo, SD
City
Spearfish, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
City
Newell, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Davis
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Marrs Dairy#The Key City Riding Club#The Sturgis Senior Center#Meridian#Kinkade Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy