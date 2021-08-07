Gertrude (Sue) Wood Davis

Sue Davis, age 97, long term resident of Sturgis, SD passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021 with family surrounding her during the last days. She was born to James and Elsie Wood on September 14, 1923, in the Black Hills near Dumont. She attended rural schools often riding a horse or skiing to school until she went to high school in Nemo where she lived with an aunt in town. While in high school she enjoyed playing basketball and was on a ladies’ team.