Deadwood, SD

Deadwood applies to BLM for Yellow Creek Shooting Range lease: Land transfer application withdrawn

By Jaci Conrad Pearson Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood has shifted its sites on the Yellow Creek Shooting Range from 14-acre land transfer to 20-acre land lease. Monday, the city commission approved the withdrawal of an application for transfer of the 14-acre parcel of land from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and, in turn, granted permission for Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign a proposed application for the city of Deadwood for lease of 20 acres of the BLM land known as Yellow Creek Shooting Range for a controlled public shooting range.

www.bhpioneer.com

