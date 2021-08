I loved watching my children grow up. I learned so many new things and we had SO much fun! And then, along came the next generation. They just keep amazing me, these grandchildren. I still smile as I remember watching Melissa’s volleyball games. She really amazed me when I saw her helping some toddlers with a house they were trying to build instead of dining and chatting with the rest of her teammates. She also taught me some good exercises for my broken wrist and I’m now using them to help me get healed completely. I was also lucky that Matthew had some time off work and could take me to therapy sessions. I was trying to decide if I should drive myself to my heart doctor this month and saw it might rain. He gladly agreed to take me and I am very blessed for his kindness that day, because, there were no parking spots at all!