Renner, SD

Craig W. Johnson, 77

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig W. Johnson, 77, of Renner, SD, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home under hospice care. Craig was born January 9, 1943 at Flandreau, SD to Clyde and Evelyn (Dahl) Johnson. He attended school in Flandreau and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1961, then entering the U.S. Air Force. Craig married LaVonne Olson in Flandreau, SD on November 12, 1963. They moved to Madison, SD after Craig’s discharge while he attended Dakota State College, graduating in 1969. Craig was a band director at Scotland, SD from 1970 - 1979. They moved to Pierre, SD and he worked for Governor Janklow as a Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Commerce and Regulations and then the Department of Labor. After living between Pierre and Spearfish, Craig was the Executive Director of the Northern Hills Development for the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. After retiring in 2009 they retired to Renner, SD and LaVonne passed away September 10, 2016. Craig loved nothing more than teasing his family, friends, students and co-workers. He loved to be with his family, although not always in the same room, and he dearly loved his constant companion for the last 4 years, his cat CC. Craig is survived by his two daughters, Lisa (Brian) Bondy, Pierre, SD and Traci (Todd) Arens, Stillwater, MN; five grandchildren, Christopher Bondy, Anna Bondy, Gunner Arens, Cooper Arens and Joe Arens; and sister-in-law Dottie Johnson, Volga, SD. Craig was preceded in death by his wife LaVonne, granddaughter Katie, his parents, and brother Doug.

