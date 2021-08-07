Cancel
US automakers pledge huge increase in electric vehicles

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the world’s carmaking future, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade. Biden also wants automakers to...

