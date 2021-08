It’s not exactly sweater season yet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn't started getting at least a little chilly at night. Because we are getting tired of wearing little to nothing in this dreadful heat, we’ve decided to mix it up and add some light sweaters to the mix. A light sweater can range from pretty much anything you wear over a summer outfit to something that makes you feel a lot warmer on nights you spend outside. Looking for another reason to sleep on the beach? You can bring a sweater and you’re good to go.