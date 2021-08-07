Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

Sturgis Rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS (AP) — Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way towards South Dakota’s Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Rally, which started Friday, has become a haven for those eager...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
City
Sturgis, SD
State
Arizona State
Sturgis, SD
Government
Sturgis, SD
Health
Sturgis, SD
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revs#Ap#Harley Davidson#Milwaukee Bucks#Nba#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Sturgis, SDPosted by
WOKV

Despite delta, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally poised to ride again

Sturgis, S.D. — While a series of high-profile events have been canceled this week due to the looming threat posed by the delta variant, one that last year contributed to hundreds of COVID-19 cases will not. South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which begins Friday and runs through Aug. 15, is...
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Biggest Rally danger is not COVID-19

OPINION — Listening and reading east coast and west coast media, one would think that somehow it would be possible to shut down the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, if only we rubes out here on the lone prairie, would “follow the science” and shut down our borders to travelers on two wheels. Of course, the state couldn’t effectively and practically shut down its borders, even if it chose to do so.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
California StateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Has the delta variant ended our shot at COVID herd immunity in California and Sacramento?

Once described as a kind of golden ticket out of the coronavirus pandemic, herd immunity refers to a state in which enough people in a community develop protection against a virus via vaccination or previous infection to the point that the entire population is considered immune. Earlier in the pandemic, epidemiologists often cited 60% to 70% of the worldwide population as the necessary goalpost for establishing herd immunity.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene on hospitals reaching capacity due to Covid surge: ‘We can’t live forever’

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her campaign of spreading misinformation related to Covid-19 after being suspended from Twitter this week. During an interview with a pro-Trump online broadcasting network called “Real America’s Voice”, Ms Greene falsely claimed that news reports were overhyping a surge of Covid-19 in many states, particularly those where rates of unvaccinated Americans remain high.
Sturgis, SDktwb.com

STURGIS RALLY TALLY: DUIs, drug arrests, cash seized down from 2020 rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO.com) — DUIs, misdemeanor drug arrests, and felony drug arrests continue to run behind last year’s arrests at the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. That’s according to the S.D. Highway Patrol. The amount of cash seized is also down. Injury accidents are up slightly and non-injury accidents, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy