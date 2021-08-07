Basketball gold: It’s the US and France, again

The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated Japan 90–75 on Sunday in Tokyo and won the program’s seventh straight Olympic gold medal. A basic inequality helped: 6-foot-9 (height of Brittney Griner) is greater than 5-foot-9 (height of average Japanese player). As a game of basketball, it was neither suspenseful nor really memorable; a couple days later, the only moments that float to mind are a Breanna Stewart block and an A’ja Wilson steal. But as a last hurrah for some women who have served the U.S. national team for the last decade-plus and as a sign this institution WNBA players still cherish is in good hands in the years to come, it was plenty. “Couldn’t have asked for a better ending,” said Sue Bird, 40, who won an Olympic basketball record fifth—and she confirmed, final—gold.