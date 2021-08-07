Cancel
Basketball gold: It’s the US and France, again

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAITAMA, Japan (AP) — For USA Basketball, some eras will end Saturday. It will be Jerry Colangelo’s last game as managing director of the men’s national team. It’ll mark the end of Gregg Popovich’s commitment as the team’s coach. Some players will likely be wearing the U.S. jersey for the final time.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Damian Lillard
