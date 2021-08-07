Cub Tracks still has some fight left
Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. That was an exciting game and great comeback, but Brian Goodwin administered a birthday spanking to Manny Rodriguez and that was all she wrote. The White Sox kept right on hitting after that, and the Cubs took it on the chin, but not without a fight. What’s the old saying? “You might make steak out of me but I’ll make hamburger out of you?” Well, meatloaf is made of hamburger.www.bleedcubbieblue.com
