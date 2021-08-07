Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cub Tracks still has some fight left

By Duane Pesice
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. That was an exciting game and great comeback, but Brian Goodwin administered a birthday spanking to Manny Rodriguez and that was all she wrote. The White Sox kept right on hitting after that, and the Cubs took it on the chin, but not without a fight. What’s the old saying? “You might make steak out of me but I’ll make hamburger out of you?” Well, meatloaf is made of hamburger.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Andrew Romine
Person
Tommy Hottovy
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Doug Glanville
Person
Len Kasper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Tracks#Cub Tracks News#The White Sox#White Sox 8#Cubs#Noocubs#Cubtogether#Keithlaw#Dougglanville#Chicago Sun Times#Nbc Sports Chicago#Chicago Tribune#The Chicago Cubs#Bryzzo B Ez#Baseball America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBFanSided

Phillies trade rumors: Bryce Harper sends message with Kris Bryant’s bat

Is Bryce Harper trying to send a message to the fans, or the Philadelphia Phillies front office?. During Monday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, several fans noticed that Harper’s bat bore someone else’s name and MLB team. It’s not every day you see a Phillies hitter stepping up...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs need to cut ties with Jason Heyward, Jake Arrieta

With Greg Deichmann arriving in the Windy City to make his big league debut on Friday, the Chicago Cubs placed veteran outfielder Jason Heyward on the IL with left index finger inflammation. It’s just the latest setback for Heyward, who has been downright atrocious this season. One year after looking...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

White Sox 8, Cubs 6: What on Earth was THAT?

Let’s be straight about this. The Cubs, as currently constituted, are clearly an inferior team to the White Sox. Thus, the Sox were — and ought to have been — prohibitive favorites in this series. I thought maybe, with Kyle Hendricks starting, the Cubs might have a shot at winning Friday’s game.
MLBFanSided

3 offseason moves Cubs can make to build around Willson Contreras

With the likes of Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant out the door and unlikely to return, the Chicago Cubs are left with Willson Contreras and little else in their rebuild. This is why it’s imperative to build around Contreras, who will be entering the final season of his...
MLBFanSided

Cubs fans react to Jake Arrieta getting released

Jake Arrieta was unconditionally released by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. After a disastrous second stint with the Chicago Cubs, former ace pitcher Jake Arrieta was unconditionally released by the baseball club on Thursday afternoon. Arrieta was 5-11 on the year in 20 starts for the 2021 Cubs. His...
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo fires back at Jed Hoyer

By now, everyone knows about the Chicago Cubs and how they dismantled the core that won the World Series in 2016. It was the greatest run in the history of the organization. Now, some of the greatest players in franchise history are gone. Yesterday, Jed Hoyer went on ESPN 1000‘s...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks makes it blue

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. The tidal wave, the final wave of the promised waves after waves when those waves failed to reach the promised land after the initial foray, has been in, and is now gone, bearing with it the remnants of hope for the immediate future. I will always remember those players, though they didn’t turn out to be who we’d hoped they’d become, and their supporting cast and direction were clearly not up to the task of making it all happen. Perhaps nobody was.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willson Contreras batting second in Cubs' Wednesday lineup against Brewers

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras will handle catching responsibilities after Robinson Chirinos was benched on Wednesday evening. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Contreras to score 12.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ trade winds blow

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Maybe not trade news but some loose talk, certainly. Player agents, teams, and players are busy whispering into ears and planting seeds. The Sheriff is out of town already — how many of these sprouts will be killed before they grow? How many will become beanstalks? None of us really know jack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy