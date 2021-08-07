Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Lompoc Record
 5 days ago

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Clear your head and consider your choices. Don't let changes that others make ruin your plans. Stick to what works best for you, and offer your blessings to those who choose a different path. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Being an observer at events involving...

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrograph#Common Sense#Leo#Libra#Capricorn#Pisces#Taurus#Gemini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

July 15 Horoscope: Know What This Day Has In Store For You

Aries – As you work to increase your earning ability, money will not be a worry. It is suggested that you visit new places and meet new individuals. So relax, there will be someone waiting for you in the shadows at work on whom you can completely rely. You might feel more energized tomorrow, but don’t let your enthusiasm get the best of you. Irritation might result from disappointment at home.
LifestyleElite Daily

Friday The 13th Could Be Dark And Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs

I don’t know about you, but sometimes, the universe totally and unequivocally freaks me out. I hear about a foreboding transit in astrology and I start planning my defenses. Sometimes, I’ll even postpone a vacation just because I realized it’ll take place during Mercury retrograde. It might sound ridiculous, but it gives me a sense of control knowing what type of energy I should avoid. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Friday the 13th 2021 — Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces — you might want to start rescheduling things.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 8, 2021: Aries, is it really love?; Pisces, don’t be your own worst enemy

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Meagan Good was born in Panorama City, Calif., on this day in 1981. This birthday star’s film rsum includes roles in “Monster Hunter,” “Shazam!” and “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” She starred in the 2021 TV movie “Death Saved My Life,” and she has appeared on episodes of “Prodigal Son,” “Star” and “Code Black.” Good will next reprise a previous role in the upcoming sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”
Beauty & Fashionpghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 12-18

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, "We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at." That's too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life's richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, "There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown." Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage "with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of." You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: Aug. 10

Today’s Birthday (08/10/21) Grow with a partner this year. Steady coordination and collaboration provide outsized results. Summer connections with friends, groups and community flower before a career shift reorients this autumn. Winter sparkles with family, love and romance, leading to professional triumph. Share your heart. To get the advantage, check...
Lifestylecreators.com

Thoughts Under the Lover's Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It will be up to you to cast a certain role. Avoid the comfortable trap of merely filling the slot with someone you know. Choose the one with the right accomplishments to earn the position. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An adoring supporter will pay more attention...
LifestyleOneida Dispatch

Astrograph — Friday

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Search for hidden opportunities and set goals using your imagination. Consider the changes going on around you as an asset, not a restriction. Progress depends on your response. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose your partners and friends based on how you play off one...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 10, 2021: Taurus, move beyond regret; Scorpio, load up on little luxuries

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher was born in Tampa, Fla., on this day in 1979. This birthday star currently portrays Maddie Townsend on the series “Sweet Magnolias.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Once Upon a Time,” “Pitch” and “The Astronaut Wives Club.” On the big screen, Swisher’s film work includes performances in “Fist Fight,” “The Internship” and “Extreme Movie.” She has been married to former baseball star Nick Swisher since 2010.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 11, 2021: Cancer, be clear, concise; Aquarius, do what you promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Chris Messina was born in Northport, N.Y., on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Danny Castellano on the TV sitcom “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “The Sinner,” “The Newsroom” and “Damages.” On the big screen, Messina’s film work includes roles in “Birds of Prey,” “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” and “Live by Night.” Messina has two children with his wife, producer Jennifer Todd.
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel that life is grand! You will especially enjoy schmoozing with others in an entertaining way. Vacations, social outings, sports events and playful times with kids will appeal because you’re so enthusiastic and upbeat! Be careful about going overboard.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 7/14/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Where does it say that you have to field every crisis that comes your way? Let a few fly over the net and you'll see that they're not as bad as all that. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Put mutual interests ahead of...
keysweekly.com

BARSTOOL ASTROLOGY: CHIRON HAS STATIONED ITSELF RETROGRADE

Good news: We have the lion’s share of Leo season ahead of us. Troubling update: We need the promised distraction of pageantry, Polaroid nudes and one-night stands to weather the storm now that Chiron has stationed itself retrograde. Chiron, named for the mythical centaur healer who suffered from an incurable...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For Friday, 8/13/2021: Virgos Should Invest Carefully, Positive Day For Capricorn, Says Christopher Renstrom

Aries – There is a chance you’ll meet someone new and extend your social network. Those who want a roof over their heads will be able to secure a mortgage. To stay in shape, it’s recommended that you switch up your workout routine. If anything is forced upon you, you’ll need to think it out. It’s not the greatest moment to bring up anything personal with your employer, as you’re more likely to get a no.
Astronomyniagaranow.com

Looking to the Stars: Is Friday the 13th really unlucky?

This week we see Venus leave Virgo and enter Libra. And Mercury is in the same place as Mars in Virgo. Thursday, Aug. 12: The moon is in perfect harmony with Saturn this morning. So, while Saturn is retrograde, there is a demand for more honesty in serious matters. A surprise this evening asks for more love and that is sweetness itself. Henry Ford showed off his first Model T on Aug. 12, 1908, complete with leather seats, folding canvas top and mandatory fire extinguisher.
Lifestylecreators.com

Fates and Friday the 13th

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be judicious with your generosity. Give more than expected but not so much that your recipient feels unworthy, uncomfortable or overly indebted. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're brave. Love yourself for it. Many wouldn't even attempt what you've devoted so much life to. Give yourself credit, and let the confidence spill over to other areas of life.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your energy revs high and dips low. While it's high, try new things. Your experiments will be most fortunate. The lows allow your subconscious to integrate all you've learned. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are someone's favorite. You don't have to work to maintain your position,...
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Mercury In Virgo

Mercury will enter the sign of Virgo beginning on August 11th and stay there until August 30th. This will be a quick Mercury transit before our next Mercury Retrograde in the sign of Libra. Thankfully, Mercury will not make any aspects to Saturn, but it will have a trine to Uranus on August 20th, and it can be a couple of days filled with surprises collectively. Mercury is exalted in Virgo, meaning that we can appreciate and experience a lot of great moments here, filled with inspiration and focus. In this sign, Mercury likes to analyze, to create quality thoughts, and to perfect. We can use this time to really concentrate on our projects and either redo or edit them accordingly. Prepare now because Mercury in Libra will be Retrograde in Libra beginning in late September of this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy