Clinton, IA

Design plans for marina upgrades ready for viewing

By Herald Staff Report
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
Boaters visit July 2 on the docks of the Clinton Marina. Winona Whitaker | Clinton Herald

CLINTON – Clinton residents and boaters can learn about proposed upgrades to the Clinton Marina during a meet and greet with city officials Thursday, Aug. 12, in front of the facility.

The city of Clinton, along with the East Central Governmental Association, is planning to apply for the Community Attraction and Tourism grant this August for upgrades to the Clinton Marina.

According to a city of Clinton press release, these upgrades would include covering eight additional slips between the existing covered slips, relocating and connecting the patio deck to the gas dock, building a Marina Shop with restroom access directly on the water, and connecting both B Dock and C Dock to the gas dock, which will allow the marina to gain eight new 20-foot slips.

These improvements are aimed at making marina operations more efficient and accessible by having staff members directly at the docks, alleviating a portion of the waiting list for more covered slips, and re-purposing the patio deck to be closer to the gas dock in an effort to make it more appealing to transients to stop in for fuel and snacks to enjoy on the deck.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12, city officials are planning to meet in front of the Marina Shop to show the design plans to any boaters, or other members of the public, who are interested in seeing the plans.

One of the requirements for the grant is public donations toward the project, so there will be a donation bucket on site for those interested in supporting the project.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 243-1260.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
