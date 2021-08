We know that the Toronto Maple Leafs went all-in to win a title in 2021. We also know that it didn’t work out the way they had envisioned. Instead, it left the franchise with only three draft picks to help restock the farm system. If Kyle Dubas wants to find young talent, his next option is to look at free agency. (Though to be fair, the Leafs did stock up and make 12 picks in seven rounds last year).