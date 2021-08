Imagine your Aunt Matilda just left a six-figure inheritance to your 30-year-old daughter, and the attorney for the estate can’t locate her. You have her address, and you know the money could be a godsend: She could pay off mountains of college debt and credit card bills and either buy a house or invest the money until she’s ready to buy. But you know she’ll probably blow it on a month-long European vacation for herself — and her 20 closest friends.