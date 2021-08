Forever known as “The People’s Princess,” Princess Diana had a way of capturing the hearts of the public, and her legacy lives on more than 20 years after her death in 1997. Princess Diana marched to the beat of her own drum, often breaking traditional royal protocol, but she’ll always be remembered as a compassionate humanitarian, bold feminist, and loving mother. With season 4 of The Crown highlighting Princess Diana’s years as a royal, what better time than now to reflect on her most inspiring quotes? Here are the most notable sayings and phrases about family, love, purpose, and royalty from The People’s Princess.