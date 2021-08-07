Cancel
UConn football opponent preview: Fresno State Bulldogs

By Aman Kidwai
theuconnblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn football’s 2021 season kicks off in about three weeks when the Huskies will be in California taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs on August 28 at 2:00 p.m. Randy Edsall’s squad hasn’t played a game since November 30th, 2019, a 49-17 loss to Temple that closed the door on a 2-10 season. Between the transitions of a rebuilding team and the fact that UConn took the 2020 season off due to COVID-19, over 20 players transferred out of the program.

