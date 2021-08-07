UConn football opponent preview: Fresno State Bulldogs
UConn football’s 2021 season kicks off in about three weeks when the Huskies will be in California taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs on August 28 at 2:00 p.m. Randy Edsall’s squad hasn’t played a game since November 30th, 2019, a 49-17 loss to Temple that closed the door on a 2-10 season. Between the transitions of a rebuilding team and the fact that UConn took the 2020 season off due to COVID-19, over 20 players transferred out of the program.www.theuconnblog.com
Comments / 0