Eagles News: Where Philadelphia ranks in under-25 talent

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking all 32 NFL teams by their under-25 talent: Which teams have the most and least blue-chip players? - ESPN+. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (age 23) didn’t have enough pass attempts to qualify for ESPN’s official QBR ranking, but his QBR of 41.2 would have ranked him next-to-last. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor (age 22) ranked 83rd out of 87 qualified wide receivers in DVOA. Lining up across from Reagor this year will be Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, also 22 years old. Running back Miles Sanders (age 24) leads the backfield; Sanders had a positive rushing DVOA last year, which given the state of the rest of the Eagles offense was somewhat of a miracle. Similar to their division rivals in Dallas, the Eagles have a lot of young offensive linemen who got experience due to injuries in 2020 but won’t necessarily be starting in 2021. That includes 24-year-old tackle Jordan Mailata, 23-year-old guard Nate Herbig, and 24-year-old tackle Jack Driscoll. They’re joined along the line by 22-year-old center Landon Dickerson, this year’s second-round pick.

www.bleedinggreennation.com

