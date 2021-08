Williams (undisclosed) has been activated off the non-football injury list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Williams was expected to miss multiple weeks when he was first diagnosed with his unknown injury, but in an encouraging move, he has been activated off the non-football injury list. However, the 30-year-old is still not practicing with his new team. This may just be a precaution, but it is worth monitoring as the Cardinals approach their first preseason game on Aug. 13.