With the start of the Falcons’ 2021 training camp just around the corner, it’s time to take a closer look at each of the position groups on the roster. We’ll go through each one, noting the potential starters and the competition for depth roles. Now it’s time to discuss the Falcons defense, where we finish our examination of the secondary with safety. The position group with the most turnover on the roster, the Falcons are going to have a completely different starting duo than in 2020 with the additions of Richie Grant, Duron Harmon, and Erik Harris.