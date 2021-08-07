Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How the Steelers’ 2021 NFL Draft class played vs. the Cowboys

By Jeff.Hartman
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 in the 2021 preseason after their 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame game Thursday night. Considering the vast majority of starters didn’t even dress for the game, the rookies saw some significant snaps in their professional debuts. So, how...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Buddy Johnson
Person
Quincy Roche
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame#Rb#Alabama Stat Line#Te#Penn State#Texas A M#Ilb#Wisconsin Stat Line#Olb#Tfl#Cb S#Pro Football Focus#Steelers Lb#Steelers Dt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To Najee Harris’ Performance In First NFL Game Action

Yesterday marked the first preseason action for the 2021 NFL season — and the first in-game NFL action for rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris was one of just four expected offensive starters (Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green) to see time on the field Thursday as his Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the annual Hall of Fame game.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin after Sunday’s practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers practiced again at Heinz Field on Sunday as they prepare for their next preseason game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since Coach Tomlin spoke to reporters following practice, it’s time to look at the players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers rookie Tre Norwood showed his potential in the Hall of Fame Game

Tre Norwood was the 245th player drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the first of two seventh round picks by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was quickly overshadowed when 9 picks later the Steelers selected punter Pressley Harvin III. He has remained overshadowed by the rest of the draft class since, at least in hype.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The best thing to come out of the Hall of Fame Game was a healthy Najee Harris

I think I was looking forward to the NFL debut of Najee Harris, the Steelers 2021 first-round pick, more than any rookie in recent memory. I don’t know what it is about a rookie running back, but when he arrives under the tree wrapped in first-round paper, he just seems like a shinier new toy than the rest. That’s how I felt about Harris. He was shinier than Devin Bush. He was shinier than T.J. Watt. Heck, he even seemed shinier than Ben Roethlisberger. Perhaps that’s because there’s often some assembly required with rookie passers. You have to read the directions with quarterbacks. You have to buy special tools. The specific type of battery you need is often difficult to find.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy