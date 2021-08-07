Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson won’t isolate after staffer tested positive for Covid and people are furious

By Liam O'Dell
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUMb4_0bKjSgXx00

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, will not isolate after one of his staffers tested positive for Covid, it has been announced – despite the government’s own guidance stating that those who have been in contact with a positive case need to stay at home for 10 full days.

The Guardian reported that the civil servant and Mr Johnson were, according to a senior government source, “side-by-side” on several occasions during a two-day trip around Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the first day of the tour, the staffer went with Mr Johnson to a police college, before flying together as part of the PM’s journey. They were tested afterwards, and that’s when the official’s result came back positive.

Speaking to The Guardian, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with Covid guidance. The prime minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

As for the plane trip, it’s reported that the two were “sat at opposite ends of a large cabin”.

Mr Johnson’s lack of isolation comes almost a month after both he and chancellor Rishi Sunak were contacted by NHS Test and Trace over health secretary Sajid Javid’s positive test.

The pair first got out of having to isolate, as part of a “daily contact testing” pilot scheme – before a public outcry forced them to make a u-turn and confirm they would self-isolate.

Now, the prime minister’s lack of isolation has once again infuriated members of the public, with #OneRuleForThem trending on Twitter:

Now we wait to see whether another u-turn is due…

Comments / 2

Indy100

Indy100

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Uk#Guardian#Nhs Test#Trace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldNew York Post

Son of COVID conspiracy theorist says mom should be prosecuted

A former UK nurse compared medical staff doling out COVID-19 vaccinations to Nazi war criminals — and now her son is calling for her to be prosecuted. Kate Shemirani, 54, on Saturday joined a group of conspiracy theorists who addressed an anti-lockdown rally in London’s Trafalgar Square, where she spewed misinformation and told people to “get the names” of health care workers who deliver COVID-19 jabs.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man whose conspiracy theorist mother compared NHS workers to Nazis says she is ‘beyond help’

Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned notorious conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “definitely beyond help.”Kate Shemirani sparked widespread shock and condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday where she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII. Footage shared online saw Shermirani say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’Did Kate Shemirani just...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Climate minister Sharma admits having diesel car as PM denies rift with chancellor

Climate minister Alok Sharma has admitted to driving a diesel car, just months before the COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow.The Cop26 president made the admission on BBC Newsnight on Monday, later saying he does not drive the vehicle “very much”.He defended himself by telling the broadcaster he takes public transport to and from work. “And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle,” he added.His comments come a week after his spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, said she did not “fancy” an electric car “just yet”.Elsewhere, Boris Johnson’s team has downplayed rumours of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Stanley Johnson appeared on Newsnight as an ‘environmentalist’ and people are shocked

Stanley Johnson has lived many lives. He was a Conservative MEP, once worked for the World Bank and has even appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here because..?But now, the man best known for being Boris Johnson’s father, has surprised the nation after he appeared on BBCNewsnight as an ‘environmentalist’.Speaking about the UN’s climate change report, Johnson was called in to comment on what the government should do to mitigate against its worst impacts.He said: “Where we are at the moment, facing what we face, I see one really important thing the government should do and...
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Doomed Alpaca Triggers Outcry Against British PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - The fate of a doomed eight-year-old alpaca named Geronimo has triggered an outcry against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his government ordered the animal be put down because of positive tests for bovine tuberculosis. The order to kill the alpaca prompted pleas from owner Helen Macdonald...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson warned of ‘trouble’ as Red Wall MPs rage against green agenda

Boris Johnson has been warned of "trouble" ahead as the Government's green agenda exacerbates a growing divide between his Red and Blue Wall MPs. On Wednesday, several of the new Red Wall intake used the party's WhatsApp group to launch a blistering attack on the Government's climate change policies and Mr Johnson's net zero target.
Public HealthTelegraph

Letters: The Government should pay young people to have their Covid jabs

SIR – A large chunk of the third of young people who haven’t been vaccinated are just plain idle. Almost every person in their 20s I know has happily had the vaccine (myself included), but I’m aware of one who said she simply “couldn’t be bothered”, and that she’s “bored” by the mere mention of vaccines. She’s not, however, scared of the vaccine. She’s not a conspiracy theorist.
U.K.The Independent

Why Boris Johnson will out-earn David Cameron when he leaves No 10

The revelation that, despite everything, David Cameron managed to make £7m out of Greensill Capital during his time with the controversial finance group before it went bust has, as they say, raised eyebrows. Most eyebrows were elevated because of the nature of Cameron’s duties, as a sort of glorified telesales rep, because of the way he was cashing in on his time in “public service”, because of the way the company was run, and because, by most people’s standards, such income is beyond their dreams. Boris Johnson’s eyebrows were likely not raised at all, or if they were raised it was because the sums reported are so paltry. Johnson, reportedly, “needs a million quid a year just to get by”, and famously finds living on his prime ministerial and MP’s total salary of £157,352 a year very tough indeed. Again, that puts him in the very top 1 per cent of income taxpayers in the UK and, with some additional income he may receive from book royalties and interests in family properties or savings, he might even cross the £236,000 or so required to put him in the top 0.5 per cent of UK taxpayers.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

What’s really behind the tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak? It’s all about the money of course

Follow the money. It’s a good rule in politics, as well as crime. Ministers believe money lies at the root of the growing tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak which, despite Downing Street’s efforts to downplay them, are much more than a silly season story.Whitehall insiders view them as the opening skirmishes in a fight between the prime minister and chancellor over the government-wide spending review this autumn. They think the crucial battle will be: can the government afford one more emergency spending boost for post-Covid catch-up (on schools, the NHS, the courts, transport) as Johnson desires, or should...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Kemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’

Boris Johnson wants to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary with a Tory MP known for her attacks on so-called “woke” education campaigners, it has been claimed.Mr Williamson has been heavily criticised for his handling of chaotic changes to the exams system during the Covid crisis and is widely expected to lose the role at the next cabinet reshuffle.Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, has been being lined up to take up the key role of education secretary at the next opportunity, according to a report in The Times citing “multiple sources”.Meanwhile, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also...

Comments / 2

Community Policy