Shot putter Raven Saunders is coming back to the U.S. with her first Olympic medal, but it was her actions after she won that may get the most attention. After accepting her silver medal, Saunders formed an X above her head on the podium in one of the more obvious and openly political protests at the Tokyo Games. Saunders, who is gay and has struggled with suicidal thoughts, suggested she was speaking out for oppressed people.