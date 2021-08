Kyle Snyder (left) and Abdulrashid Sadulaev (Photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) After winning the 2015 World Championships and 2016 Olympics at 97 kg, Kyle Snyder was well on the way to having an argument as the top pound-for-pound wrestler in the World. In early 2017, news broke that multiple-time World champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev would move up from 86 kg to challenge Snyder at 97 kg. Snyder won their first meeting in the finals of the 2017 World Championships. However, Sadualev would win the rematch and has had the better results since. The following looks at the history between the two and looks forward to a potential match at the current Games.