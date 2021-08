WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a fact sheet underscoring the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting internet freedom in Cuba, following the Cuban regime’s attempts to silence protests in July. The fact sheet highlights the most relevant exemptions and authorizations within the Cuba program that support the provision of certain internet and related telecommunications services to Cuba.