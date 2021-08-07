Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Tandem's Cullen, Milwaukee Succeeds' Hasan among emerging leaders honored at P5 Awards: Slideshow

By Mark Kass
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 5 days ago
Caitlin Cullen, owner of the popular Tandem Restaurant, and Clintel Hasan, strategic initiatives manager for Milwaukee Succeeds, were among the five community leaders honored Aug. 5 as part of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County's Philanthropic 5 Awards. Check out the attached slideshow put together by Milwaukee Business Journal freelance photographer Kenny Yoo to see photos from the fun event.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

At Milwaukee Academy of Science, McHenry wants students to find opportunity

Milwaukee Science Education Consortium Inc. Company. Anthony McHenry is motivated by the idea that kids today need what he received: an opportunity. Since 2016, McHenry has served as chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Academy of Science. He credits being given an opportunity for taking him from his hometown in a mostly low-income community in Georgia to the helm of a public charter school focused on science, technology, engineering and math.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Restaurateurs wanted: Cullen seeks new owner for The Tandem

The Tandem owner Caitlin Cullen seeks proposals from restaurateurs who want to take over her Milwaukee dining establishment. The business opened in 2016 at 1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave. as part of a larger revitalization project. The Tandem is on the first floor of the former Walter Schmidt Tavern. Fix Development’s Juli Kaufmann redeveloped the Lindsay Heights property with Jeremy Davis.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Frontdesk raises $7 million, lends unused office space to other Milwaukee startups

Milwaukee's travel accommodation rental startup Frontdesk Inc. has raised another $7 million for a total of $18 million to date, according to a Thursday announcement. The round was led by San Francisco-based Stormbreaker Ventures. Milwaukee's Golden Angels Investors and several other unnamed investors also participated, Frontdesk co-founder and CEO Kyle Weatherly said.

