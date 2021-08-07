Iowa's derecho: One year later

CLINTON — A year ago most Clinton County residents didn’t know the word derecho. A year later, some are still repairing damage from the storm.

A derecho is a widespread, long-lived, straight-line wind storm that is associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms. The derecho that hit the Midwest Aug.10, 2020 brought the state of Iowa to its knees with so many downed trees and power outages that some residents were without electricity for weeks.

Cell phone service was disrupted and several streets in Clinton were impassable. Traffic lights on Bluff Boulevard and on Lincoln Way were out of service.

Clinton County emergency officials asked people to stay off roads. Roadways and sidewalks were dangerous due to the amount of debris and power lines that were down.

Packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane, the derecho blew trees over, flipped vehicles, and caused widespread property damage. It left hundreds of thousands without power as it turned toward Chicago.

The storm lasted several hours, moving across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin. It’s not quite a hurricane, said Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, in August 2020. But the damage covers such a large area that it’s more like a hurricane than a tornado.

Clinton Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness told residents to call 211 for help finding storm-related services. The number directed callers to local agencies that can help them with specific problems caused by the storm.

The Clinton Fire Department set up a resource center at Clinton Park, providing residents with water, ice and food and a place to charge their cell phones and other electronic devices.

ITC Midwest estimated that, across its entire service area, more than 1,200 miles of lines were impacted in some way, from mild damage to miles of transmission structures broken and lying on the ground.

Alliant Energy crews from across the country mobilized to restore power to customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

The USDA Risk Management Agency said that 57 counties in Iowa with 14 million acres of insured crops, about 8.2 million acres of corn and 5.6 million acres of soybeans, were in the path of the storm.

In Goose Lake, Rick and Nyla Seamer watched from their garage as the storm moved in. The storm left the farm of Rick and Nayla Seamers and the farm of their son Lane considerably damaged.

The sides of two large, empty grain bins were pushed in. A commodity building was destroyed. A machine shed lost two walls, and an auger had flipped over.

About 200 acres of corn, out of the 1,000 acres the Seamers farm together, was flattened by the wind.

The Seamers didn’t lose all their corn, Lane said in December. “It was flat, [but] we still combined every acre of it.”

A week after the derecho, Alliant Energy had restored power to more than 72% of its Iowa customers, but about 64,000 – including 1,879 in Clinton County – were still without power.

Public Works crews picked up yard waste bins and large limbs as residents filled them over and over. City workers picked up brush and debris for residents on private drives and roads.

The derecho did considerable damage to Clinton’s cemeteries, said Sara Hill Dierks, president of the Friends board, in October. Friends of Clinton, Iowa Cemeteries asked for donations to clear the debris from the storm.

Some of the trees lost to the storm were 100-150 years old, according to cemetery officials. The mature oaks were so large, cemeteries had to hire professionals to remove them.

Many old buildings were damaged beyond repair. The former Bassler’s Shoe Store at 110 S. Second St. and a stone building on the former Dale Bott property along the recreation trail in Lyons both sustained damage.

The derecho’s winds tore the front off the Bassler’s building, and owner Gregory Lackerman had to have the building torn down.

The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface sustained roof damage in the derecho, and within days, a temporary protective covering was placed on the roof.

The St. Boniface Board and volunteers began gathering information for permanent repair. The group considered full replacement of the roof, but soon realized that grant opportunities and grassroots fundraising may fall short of reaching this ambitious goal, the organization said in a press release recently.

A trusted local roofer came forward with a solution to repair the damage and take preventative measures, while maintaining historical preservation standards.

St. Boniface has raised more than $11,000 of the needed $25,000, it said. Its grant request, submitted to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs for a Historical Resource Development grant, was denied, but the board is appealing the decision.

In the meantime, the board is asking the community to support the repair before winter weather arrives.

Clinton County lost its communications tower when the KROS radio tower it had been using went down in the storm. The county had a temporary system running within two hours, but it’s still working on a permanent solution.

During a State of the City address in November, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said that more than 20 million pounds of debris were taken to landfill, not including what was dropped in Liberty Square.