Watch Live: First Official Virtual 24 Hours of Spa

By Andrew Evans
gtplanet.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official Virtual 24 Hours of Spa gets underway later today, with 33 of the world’s best esports squads racing for victory. It’s the third race in the Endurance Series for the 2021 GT World Challenge Europe Esports Championship, and there’s a tie at the top of the table. The Ferrari Driver Academy team took the win at Monza ahead of the lead VRS Coanda squad, and the roles were reversed in the second round at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Person
Joshua Rogers
#Race Track#Gt World Challenge Europe#Ferrari Driver Academy#Monza#Giovanni Di Salvo#Fda#Mclaren#Vrs#American#Gt Academy International#Madpanda Motorsports
