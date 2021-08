It is official. Oklahoma’s Board of Regents unanimously approved the Sooners move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference. Now, OU will face the likes of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, ED Orgeron, and Jimbo Fisher. Oklahoma has won the Big 12 title the last five seasons and consistently set atop the conference’s hierarchy. Now Lincoln Riley and Co. will join college football’s elite conference. The stellar competition within the conference will bring out the best and will accelerate the team’s path to the coveted national championship. However, OU will have to contend with tougher competition than in years past. Being the best of the Big 12 is entirely different than being the best of the SEC.